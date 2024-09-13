Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Purchases 13,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Casamento bought 13,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLMD stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.22.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
