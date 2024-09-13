Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $62.42

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.42, but opened at $60.86. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 1,520 shares changing hands.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,828 shares of company stock worth $1,155,090 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile



Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

