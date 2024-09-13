Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $82.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.04.

QSR stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 610,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,671,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

