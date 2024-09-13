Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in August

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.