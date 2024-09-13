Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in August

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

