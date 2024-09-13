Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riskified in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Read Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Stock Up 1.3 %

RSKD opened at $4.64 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $827.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,260 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.