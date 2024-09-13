Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

