Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.53% of Federal Signal worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 94,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

