Robeco Schweiz AG Has $64.40 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $64,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Waters by 2,134.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

