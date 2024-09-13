Robeco Schweiz AG Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $45,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Invitation Homes by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 238.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

