Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 54,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Alternatives Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

QCOM opened at $164.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

