Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 2,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.78. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.