Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 27,544 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $34,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,373.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,400.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,368.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.