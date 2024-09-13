Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,064 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSS opened at $319.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

