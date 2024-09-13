Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984,634 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.32% of Desktop Metal worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $101,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,358.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 215.57%. The business had revenue of $38.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

