Robert George Iv Culp Purchases 16,128 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 16,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at $396,964.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Culp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

