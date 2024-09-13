Robert W. Decherd Purchases 25,000 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert W. Decherd bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DallasNews Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DALN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 6,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.69. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 184.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 26.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

