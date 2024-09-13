Roger Mj Thompson Sells 9,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Mj Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 473,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after buying an additional 327,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.