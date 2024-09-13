Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $67.21. 1,693,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,580,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $355,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

