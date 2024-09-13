Roth Mkm Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $3.50

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

