Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

