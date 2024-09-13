Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 233.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4,615.4% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 93.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.