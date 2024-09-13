RS Crum Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.49% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

