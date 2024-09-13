RS Crum Inc. Makes New $540,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.10 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

