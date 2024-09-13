RS Crum Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $236.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $236.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

