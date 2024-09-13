RS Crum Inc. Sells 7,715 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.