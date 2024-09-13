RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a market cap of C$50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

