Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 557.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of ROMJF stock remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

