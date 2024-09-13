Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RWAYZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.