Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$157,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Shares of RML stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$804.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.31. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.