Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$157,680.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00.
Rusoro Mining Price Performance
Shares of RML stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$804.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.31. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30.
About Rusoro Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.