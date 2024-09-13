Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 1,170.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,017,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Trading Down 50.0 %

SRMX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,364. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

