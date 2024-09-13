Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGA opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.26. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.23). Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

