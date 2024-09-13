Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.6%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.96 and last traded at $254.93. 637,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,524,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.