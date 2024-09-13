SALT Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $120.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,346.57 or 0.99855482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013564 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

