Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen Sells 330,538 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.68.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
