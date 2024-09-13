Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.19 and last traded at $123.41. 62,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,314,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

