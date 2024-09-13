Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Savaria Price Performance
Shares of SIS stock opened at C$20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.92. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.