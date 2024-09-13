Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.92. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.29.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

