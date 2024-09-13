Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 26,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 752,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

