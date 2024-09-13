Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 412.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 207,340 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $162.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

