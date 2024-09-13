Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 12.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,294,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,212,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DYNF opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.