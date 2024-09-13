Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.