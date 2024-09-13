Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $474.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.04 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

