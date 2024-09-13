Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

