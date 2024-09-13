Scholtz & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of -485.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

