Scholtz & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

