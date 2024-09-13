Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 2.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 114.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

