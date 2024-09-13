Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,559 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

