Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

