Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.