Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.65

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 31811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
