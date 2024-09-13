SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Down 0.3%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.12. 177,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 165,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEACOR Marine

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

In other SEACOR Marine news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,431 shares of company stock valued at $411,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.