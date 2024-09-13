Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in August

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,429,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 6,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

